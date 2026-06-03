Trampoline on roof, missing garbage cans: Severe thunderstorm leaves damage across Palm Beach County

A severe thunderstorm warning prompted widespread damage reports across Palm Beach County Tuesday evening, with viewers sending in videos showing the aftermath.

WPTV first alert weather spotter, Tom Blythe, shared video of the storm rolling in.

WPTV first alert weather spotter captures storm rolling into Palm Beach County

In the Arden community, Ring security camera video captured a massive gust of wind that blew out an entire back porch. Another video from the same neighborhood shows a trampoline that ended up on top of a roof.

Wind blows out entire back porch in Arden community caught on Ring camera

WPTV Viewer

In Century Village in West Palm Beach, a viewer-submitted video shows heavy hail moving through the area, along with a downed tree.

Heavy hail moves through Century Village in West Palm Beach

WPTV Viewer

WPTV's Michael Hoffman is headed to the Arden community to get a closer look at the damage.

Stay with WPTV and turn on alerts to be updated with weather notifications and severe weather warnings and watches.

If you have photos or videos of Tuesday evening's severe weather, share them with newstips@wptv.com.

