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FORECAST: Are we getting more rain today?

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Monday, March 30, 2026
Today's forecast March 30, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the low 70s to mid 70s as the front that went through now sits to the south.

A few passing showers are expected during the morning commute hours, so be cautious on the roadways.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Monday, March 30, 2026

Showers will continue this afternoon, but it will not be a washout.

There is a Small Craft Advisory and High Surf Advisory today as waves are expected to reach almost 10 feet! Be careful if you plan to spend time near the water.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s today and drop back down into the upper 60s overnight.

As the week continues, temperatures will start to increase back into the 80s starting tomorrow. The next few days will be sunnier until the weekend, when rain chances kick back up.

7-day forecast March 30, 2026

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