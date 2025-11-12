Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Another cool day as temperatures start to climb back to normal

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Nov. 12, 2025
Weather Nov. 12, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures are gradually returning to normal after yesterday's cold snap! Today will feel nicer, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

It will be much less windy today, making for a perfect day to spend outdoors. Expect mild days with plenty of sunshine in the next few days.

Lows tomorrow morning will still be on the cool side, in the 50s.

The warming trend continues in the afternoons through the weekend, with mostly sunny days climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s by Sunday and Monday. It’s great weather for getting back to outdoor fun — maybe a hike, some tennis, golf, or a patio dinner.

7-day forecast Nov. 12, 2025

Nights will stay mild in the 60s, making it comfortable for an evening stroll or a little backyard time without needing a jacket.

