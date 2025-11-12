FORECAST: Another cool day as temperatures start to climb back to normal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures are gradually returning to normal after yesterday's cold snap! Today will feel nicer, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

It will be much less windy today, making for a perfect day to spend outdoors. Expect mild days with plenty of sunshine in the next few days.

Lows tomorrow morning will still be on the cool side, in the 50s.

The warming trend continues in the afternoons through the weekend, with mostly sunny days climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s by Sunday and Monday. It’s great weather for getting back to outdoor fun — maybe a hike, some tennis, golf, or a patio dinner.

Nights will stay mild in the 60s, making it comfortable for an evening stroll or a little backyard time without needing a jacket.

