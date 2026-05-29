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FORECAST: Afternoon storms continue with heat index to reach triple digits

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Friday, May 29, 2026
Today's forecast May 29, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The pattern of sunny skies with afternoon showers and thunderstorms will persist over the next several days.

Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning remain possible with any thunderstorm. It won't be a washout this weekend, but we are tracking afternoon and evening storms with coverage increasing on Sunday.

Rain chances May 29, 2026

Heat stress indices will be high over the weekend, which could result in heat illness during prolonged exposure if precautions are not taken. Highs will be around 90 degrees with a "feels like" temperature in the triple digits.

Not much wind Saturday and Sunday for the beaches and boating, except around the afternoon storms. Sunday will bring more storms to the area than Saturday, so plan ahead.

7-day forecast May 29, 2026

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