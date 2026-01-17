Cooler mornings return as another cold front approaches South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Quiet and seasonable weather will hold through the day today across South Florida and the Treasure Coast as high pressure remains in control.

After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s for most locations.

Winds will stay light, gradually turning east to southeast, and while most areas stay dry, a brief, spotty shower can’t be ruled out near the coast later today.

Changes arrive on Sunday as another cold front moves toward the region. Moisture will increase ahead of the front, bringing a better chance for scattered showers, especially during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Rain will not be widespread and thunderstorms are not expected. Temperatures will still warm into the upper 70s to near 80 ahead of the front, though areas west of Lake Okeechobee will cool sooner as the front moves through earlier in the day.

Much colder air pours in Sunday night behind the front, setting the stage for a chilly start to the workweek. By early Monday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s west of Lake Okeechobee, with low to middle 40s to lower 50s along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chills dipping into the 30s inland and 40s closer to the coast.

Monday stays cool and dry with highs struggling to reach the middle 60s, especially inland.

A slow warming trend follows through midweek as winds turn more northeasterly to easterly, allowing temperatures to moderate back into the 70s by Wednesday.

Looking ahead to late week, forecast confidence decreases, but there are signs another system could bring additional rain chances Thursday into Friday along with continued warming.

Boaters should also be prepared for deteriorating marine conditions late Sunday into early next week as winds and seas build behind the front, while a moderate risk of rip currents continues along Atlantic beaches today.