Breezy Friday, sunny and warm through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Friday, April 25, 2025

Alerts: High risk for rip currents.

Sensitive fire weather conditions continue with little to no rain through the week.

Friday will continue to be breezy and warm. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with just a few clouds blowing in. There could be a quick sprinkle or light rain shower but all in all rain chances stay low. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Boating and beach conditions will be rough.

For the weekend, wind backs off some. Mostly sunny and quiet with slim rain chances. Highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be the warmest with some upper 80s in the forecast.

Next week a weak backdoor cold front will move through Monday, It'll only shave off a few degrees from the highs on Tuesday and Wednesday, and turn winds to the East-Northeast. Just a slight chance for a few passing showers. Then warming up at the end of next week.