Above average warmth sticks around through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida will enjoy a warm and mostly dry weekend, but changes are on the way as winds increase and marine and beach conditions deteriorate early next week.

Saturday afternoon highs will climb into the low 80s across much of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. Temperatures stay well above seasonal averages.

Most areas will stay dry, but a brief, isolated shower can’t be ruled out along the immediate east coast, especially later in the day as onshore winds develop. Any rain would be light and short-lived.

Sunday stays warm with highs again in the low to mid 80s, but it will start to feel breezier by late day.

A strong area of high pressure building over the southeast, combined with a stalled front south of Florida, will begin tightening the pressure gradient. That setup is important because it sets the stage for stronger northeast winds heading into next week.

From Monday into Tuesday, northeast winds will strengthen across the region. While widespread rain is not expected, passing coastal showers are possible, especially near the beaches and during the morning hours.

High temperatures cool slightly, settling into the upper 70s along the east coast, still very comfortable for December.

Conditions gradually improve mid-week as winds ease. Temperatures remain seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and morning lows in the 60s.

Right now, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look dry with an easterly breeze, which will be great weather for holiday plans outdoors.