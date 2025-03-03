Lane closure to affect eastbound Southern Boulevard near Arden, Lion Country Safari

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers using Southern Boulevard near Wellington and Loxahatchee should be aware of an eastbound lane closure scheduled for Tuesday morning.

From 9 a.m. to about 11 a.m., the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said eastbound Southern Boulevard near Arden and Lion Country Safari will be reduced to one lane.

The closure is needed for repairs to a guardrail that was damaged in the Nov. 21 crash that killed three Palm Beach County deputies — Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz and Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller.

"We ask all drivers to plan for extra travel time, and drive with caution through the area," the sheriff's office posted on social media. "Your cooperation is appreciated as we work to enhance safety on this vital roadway. Thank you for your understanding."

The Florida Highway Patrol released a report last month that said the driver who hit the deputies was traveling about 10 mph over the speed limit when she swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle that had "suddenly slowed" directly in front of her.