Boynton Beach releases year-end update on red-light cameras as crash numbers decline

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — As the year wraps up, Boynton Beach officials are sharing the first detailed look at how the city's red-light camera program is performing — months after expanding the network and drawing criticism from some residents.

Two new cameras at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Miner Road became active in March, bringing the city's total to 18 cameras. Police Chief Joe DeGiulio said more cameras are planned and on hold due to ongoing roadwork.

"There's two, three cameras still pending at Seacrest and Woolbright but those are being delayed by a roadway project," DeGiulio said.

At a recent commission meeting, DeGiulio presented a year-end update showing what he described as encouraging trends.

"We're having decreases in crashes, decreases in serious bodily injury crashes, as well as fatalities — and our notice of violations are roughly remaining the same," he told city leaders.

When the program expanded earlier this year, some residents voiced opposition, calling the additional cameras excessive or unnecessary. Others argued that drivers following the law shouldn't be concerned.

Boynton Beach remains the only city in Palm Beach County with a red-light camera program. Despite criticism and some calling the program a "money grab," police say the data supports its continued use.

Traffic volume in the city has grown by roughly 3 million vehicles, according to police. Yet crashes at intersections monitored by red-light cameras have dropped, from 143 last year to 117 this year. The department also says there have been zero fatalities at those intersections.

The majority of drivers who receive violations are not Boynton Beach residents. Police say 69% of violators live outside the city, while 30% live within city limits. A red-light camera violation costs $158, but increases to $264 if left unpaid for more than 60 days. The violation does not appear on driving records or add points to a license.

While additional cameras are still pending, the police department says it is now looking to expand its traffic efforts beyond red-light enforcement.

"We are having conversations internally about a speeding and aggressive driving vehicle like we had maybe 15 years ago. I definitely think there's a need for it," DeGiulio said.

