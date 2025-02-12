New red-light cameras installed at intersection of Congress Avenue and Miner Road in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Drivers in Boynton Beach should be aware that new red-light cameras were just activated at an intersection.

The city's police department posted on its Facebook page that the cameras are located at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Miner Road.

Police said the cameras will monitor both northbound and southbound traffic. A warning period will be in effect until March 12.

However, beginning March 13, violators will be issued a fine of $158.

Police said if the violation is not paid within 60 days, it will be converted to a traffic citation and a fine of $264.

Red-light cameras capture a vehicle's data including video and high-resolution images if the vehicle crosses the stop bar after the signal has already turned red.

Officials said red light camera violations do not impact driving records or add points to your license.

The city said the goal of the red-light camera program is to improve the safety of drivers and pedestrians and combat red-light running.

Click here for a list of the seven other intersections in the city that have red-light cameras.