Residents hope red-light cameras at this Boynton Beach intersection will cut down on crashes

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The city of Boynton Beach now has two new red-light cameras along Congress Avenue and Miner Road.

They're part of the 17 that have been installed across the city. Violations will result in a fine of $158.

The city says red-light camera violations are considered civil violations — you'll pay an initial $158 fine but if that's not paid within 60 days, it will become a traffic violation, with a fine of $264.

People living in the area tell WPTV they love the idea of more cameras at that intersection, adding that it’s about time this happened.

“Right here in this corner there have been at least three traffic crashes,” said nearby resident Gabriel Aragon. “And, again, when we walk every day, my wife and I, we see all the debris from the crashes here, the skid marks, the painted lines and stuff. So, it’s to a point where it’s like somebody is going to die over here. I’m glad at least we have the cameras and that they’ve been putting them here. Hopefully, they’ll be able to affect the traffic."

Residents also want to see speed bumps along this long stretch of road.