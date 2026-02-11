Florida Panthers players take the ice as men's hockey kicks off in Milan

MILAN — Four Florida Panthers players and two staff members take the ice Wednesday to represent their home countries in the Milan Winter Games.

Team Finland plays Slovakia and Panthers players Niko Mikkola, Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell are suiting up for the Fins.

Panthers assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu is serving the same role with Team Finland. Ruutu is a two-time Olympian, winning bronze with Finland in the 2010 and 2014 games.

Sweden features Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling and Cats assistant coach Myles Fee, serving as video coach for the Swedes.

For WPTV’s Panthers in Milan coverage, anchors Mike Trim and Meghan McRoberts spent the day exploring Milan, and talking with Finnish and Swedish fans about the Panther players.

One fan, decked out in face paint and Finland jersey, told Trim, “In the NHL, we do cheer for all the Finnish players.”

Another fan in the same group from Finland said, “We’re very excited when Fins get the Stanley Cup, it’s very big.”

Both McRoberts and Trim connected with a pair of Swedish fans heading to the Sweden vs. Italy hockey game.

They listened to the fan perspective about Forsling and how the Panthers recent run of success is viewed by Swedish fans.

Emil Karnatz said, “Really impressing. They are really the dynasty right now of the NHL.”

Ten Florida Panthers players and five Panther staff members are representing their home countries in the Milan Winter Games.

