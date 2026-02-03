Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen ready for Olympic debut as Finland aims for gold in Milan

SUNRISE, Fla. — Eetu Luostarinen is trading his Florida Panthers jersey for Finland's blue and white as he prepares for his Olympic debut in Milan, joining nine other Panthers players who will compete for four different countries at the Winter Olympics.

We recently connected with Luostarinen ahead of his departure to discuss what representing Finland means to him and how the Panthers contingent will face off against each other on Olympic ice.

Eetu Luostarinen trades Panthers jersey for Team Finland

"I was obviously honored to make the team. It's tough competition out there," Luostarinen said about his Olympic selection.

The forward has already reached the pinnacle of professional hockey, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Panthers. However, the Olympics bring a different kind of pride and fulfillment.

"What does it mean to play for your home country?" I asked.

"Yeah, obviously when you're a kid, you were obviously watching Olympics and world championships a lot, and imagine if you played there one day and now it's a reality, so it's really cool and it means a lot to play for team Finland," Luostarinen said.

Team Finland's opening matchup will feature a familiar opponent, as Luostarinen will face some of his own Panthers teammates right out of the gate.

"It's going to be fun to play against your own teammates. It's going to be fun," Luostarinen said.

When asked who gets the advantage when teammates face each other, Luostarinen acknowledged the mutual familiarity.

"If they know how you play too, your style. I guess it's 50/50 then," he said.

Luostarinen believes Finland's identity starts with its work ethic and approach to the game.

"What do you think team Finland's strength will be overall?" WPTV anchor Meghan McRoberts asked.

"I think just the work ethic. Every player likes to play honest hockey both ways, and just good defensive skill, but also we have a lot of scoring power in our lineup," Luostarinen said.

With just days to build chemistry before competition begins, Team Finland is leaning on familiarity. Luostarinen knows some athletes through the NHL or other international competitions, like the 4-Nations tournament.

"How do you make it work as a team with so little time?" McRoberts asked.

"Obviously, it's a short period of time, and it's just try to be your own self out there, and it's going to work out for sure," Luostarinen said.

As for his role on the team, Luostarinen knows exactly where he fits in Finland's lineup.

"What do you think will be your strength on the team?" McRoberts asked.

"I think for sure I'll be playing into some penalty kill and also just a reliable two-way guy like I am here on a day-to-day basis, I think that's my strength," Luostarinen said.

When it comes to rivalries, Luostarinen has one matchup already circled on his calendar.

"Is there a specific team that you would like to play against?" McRoberts asked.

"Sweden is a big rival for Finland," Luostarinen said.

Despite the various potential matchups, Luostarinen's ultimate goal remains clear.

"We're obviously aiming for the gold. Gold medal," he said.

And perhaps he'll have time to enjoy some Italian culture along the way.

"I'm really excited to try some good gnocchi," Luostarinen said with a smile.

Luostarinen won't be the only Panther representing Finland. Teammates Anton Lundell and Niko Mikkola will also wear Finland's colors, while Panthers assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu will serve as Team Finland's assistant coach.

WPTV anchors Mike Trim and Meghan McRoberts will be following the Panthers players' Olympic journey, making the trip to Italy to cover their pursuit of gold.

The Opening Ceremony takes place on Friday and will be broadcast on WPTV.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.