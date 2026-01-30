Panthers in Milan: South Florida fans pack their bags to cheer on favorite players

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Panthers fans are making the journey across the Atlantic Ocean to watch nine of their favorite players compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

WPTV anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim spoke with several fans who are making the trip to support the two-time Stanley Cup champions as they represent their respective countries on hockey's biggest international stage.

Matthew and Natalie Alfredson of West Palm Beach are combining their love of hockey with a special milestone – their 11th wedding anniversary.

"A no brainer. Italy and hockey, yeah, how do we beat it... Italy and hockey," the couple said.

The Alfredsons are longtime Panthers supporters who bring their baby to games at Amerant Bank Arena. Matthew's fandom dates back to childhood.

"Oh, I've been going to games since, I mean, I remember when they made it back to '96. I was whatever, 3 years old and my parents went outside and I got on the TV growling at the camera. We've been hockey fans for a long time," Matthew Alfredson said.

The couple knows Panthers fans travel in packs and they're excited to represent the team alongside fellow supporters in Milan.

"Loyal fans in the area. So, I think that we follow whichever player depending on what team it is, it doesn't really matter. There's still a Panther, you know, player," Natalie Alfredson said.

"I think the best of both worlds would be to see USA and Canada play together while we're there just because Marchy's on Canada and we have a bunch of players on US, so that would top it off for me," Natalie Alfredson said.

Steven Septoff of Davie is another Panthers fan making the trip to Milan. He has tickets to two men's quarterfinals games and plans to support all Panthers players regardless of which country they represent.

"I can't wait to see all the Panthers represented. I'm wearing a Reinhart jersey, even though I'm a U.S. guy, I got my U.S. stuff right here. We're just excited about all the players being there. We're going to root the Panthers on, no matter who they're representing," Septoff said.

Septoff hopes to see Brad Marchand perform well for Canada, but ultimately wants Team USA to come out on top.

"I'd love to see obviously Marchand do really, really well but just come short from the U.S.A. side," Septoff said.

He's looking forward to connecting with other Panthers fans who make the journey to Milan and hopes there will be organized gatherings before games.

"If there's going to be get-togethers before games and stuff like that, we would just love to participate," Septoff said.

WPTV anchors Meghan McRoberts and Mike Trim will also be making the trip to cover the Panthers in Milan.

