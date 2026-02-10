WPTV anchors take Florida Panthers coverage to Milan as 10 players represent home countries

MILAN — WPTV anchors Mike Trim and Meghan McRoberts have arrived in Milan and spent Tuesday exploring the city as part of the Panthers in Milan coverage for WPTV.

Ten Florida Panthers players and five staff members are representing their home countries in the Milan Winter Games.

Trim connected with fans from Finland who follow Panthers players Eetu Luostarinin and Anton Lundell during the NHL regular season.

Ari Olavauo from Finland spoke to Trim about his love of hockey and the excitement of cheering on his home country.

"Of course, we follow all hockey in Finland, and we are sad that (Florida Panthers captain) Aleksander Barkov is not on this team because he is injured," Olavauo said.

Barkov was expected to be Finland's hockey captain before tearing his ACL before this season began.

McRoberts spent the day talking with hockey fans while walking through the Duomo plaza, located in the center of Milan.

She also visited Arco della Pace, Piazza Mercanti, Piazza Cordusio and many more historical sites within the city, speaking with fans from all around the world.