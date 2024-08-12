Spanish River High School's girls' flag football team put on Dolphins halftime show

A girls' high school flag football team was granted the opportunity of a lifetime when they held a scrimmage during halftime of Friday's Dolphins preseason game.

As a kid, every football player dreams of playing in the NFL.

That dream nearly came true for the Spanish River High School flag football team, which played during halftime of the Falcons vs. Dolphins game.

WPTV's Kendall Hyde spoke with the girls days after their scrimmage and asked: Describe the moment you stepped on the Hard Rock Stadium field.

"At first, we were pretty nervous. The nerves turned into excitement really fast," said Sara Hersowitz, Spanish River's co-captain.

The excitement had the Spanish River flag football team flying across the field, making highlight reel plays.

"It honestly felt like any other game as soon as we got out there," said Hersowitz.

Football This community could become a new hub for flag football Kendall Hyde

Spanish River High School inherited the name "the birthplace of flag football."

The name comes after it became one of the first schools in Florida to offer flag football.

Since starting the program in 1998, let's say the girls have been successful.

"Spanish River has always been the team to beat," said Littiana DaSilva, Spanish River co-captain.

"We're now four in a row district champions. Everybody has the game against Spanish River circled," said head coach Andrew Immler.

That target came early this year as the girls battled defending state champs Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

High School Dolphins donate gear to Palm Beach County's newest girls flag football team John Barron

"It's a huge deal to play on an NFL field, so it's definitely going to bring attention to us," said DaSilva.

Did they get to meet any of the players?

"We didn't get to meet any of the players, but getting to see them and share the same field with them was really fun. It was a really insane experience, especially coming into flag not knowing any of these opportunities would come with it," said Hersowitz.