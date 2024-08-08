Dolphins ready to take field for first 2024 preseason game

The joint practices have wrapped up and the field has been painted. The crew is out here doing a few touch-ups but the stage is set, as we get ready for the first preseason game for the Miami Dolphins.

“I’m excited to see everybody play. I’m excited to get out there myself. Just get on the field, get into Hard Rock, feel the stadium, feel the momentum. It’s a lot of people’s happy place," said wide receiver River Cracraft.

This will be a welcome-to-the-NFL moment for the rookies and draft picks. And give us a chance to see what they’re made of.

Dolphins Things get heated at first joint practice between Dolphins and Falcons John Barron

And these veterans are ready to see who will step up.

“For the most part we’ve got everything in. Now we're just ironing out details. You just need reps. Getting game-like experience, especially for the young guys, particularly Malik, it’s like, it’s very exciting to see what he’s going to do.”

As the clock winds down and the final touches are being made to the starting lineup, the Dolphins seem eager to take the field.

Dolphins How to watch Miami Dolphins preseason game against Atlanta Falcons Matt Papaycik

“Yeah, just let it fly. Go out there and earn what you believe you should have in that room, what spot you should have. Go and take it. Every single day just approach it like it’s your job and work for it,” said wide receiver Malik Washington.

Of course this is the setting you’ll see here on Friday, as the next time I’m here, it’ll be the real deal. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. as the Miami Dolphins take on the Atlanta Falcons.