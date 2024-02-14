Dolphins donate gear to new girls flag football team at Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins and Nike are partnering to help promote girls flag football teams throughout South Florida.

WPTV was there as the Dolphins paid a visit to the new Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School flag football team Tuesday, donating gear to the girls.

Junior running back Camila Carmona was sporting a new Dolphins beanie fresh off the truck.

"Having the chance to receive that ourselves, especially as a new school, I think it's a great opportunity, and this stuff is super amazing," she said. "So, I think it's super cool."

John Barron/WPTV Camila Carmona, who plays on the girls flag football team at Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School, poses with a football donated by the Miami Dolphins.

What many might not know is that Palm Beach County is the birthplace of girls flag football in Florida.

"We chose Joaquin Garcia High School because this is the first year that they're having a girls flag football program," Rashauna Hamilton, senior director of community relations in youth programs for the Dolphins, told WPTV. "And here in South Florida, Palm Beach County is where girls flag football started. And, so, it's really important when we get a new program and a new school that we are doing all that we can do to encourage girls to play the game."

Carmona said most of her teammates haven't played organized flag football before.

"So, they are a little nervous going into the sport," she said. "But I think this actually motivated them, (that they) saw what good can come out of this sport – the fun, cool things we get to experience."

As the start of the season nears, head coach Carlton Smith said the new gear will help to boost team morale.

John Barron/WPTV Carlton Smith, head coach of the new girls flag football team at Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School, stands behind donated Dolphins gear while speaking to WPTV.

"This is a boost. This is truly a boost for them," he said. "Because they still don't know and understand what this is all about. They'll find out Thursday. We're excited. They're really excited."