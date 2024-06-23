Acreage's new all-boys flag football league: youth sports expansion

ACREAGE, Fla. — A new all-boys flag football league is set to kick off in Acreage, and organizers are confident that this upcoming season will be action-packed.

Acreage, a small town that sits about 30 minutes away from West Palm, is now setting its sights on becoming a hub for flag football in South Florida.

"We have co-ed, and we have girls," said Acreage Athletic League President Wendy Rojas.

Wendy Rojas serves as the president of the Acreage Athletic League and says girls flag football put their league on notice.

"It was very much wanted out here. Of course, we're out west, so basically, we don't have a lot of things out here for our kids to enjoy," said Rojas.

One of the local teens taking full advantage of the youth flag league is Samantha Musgrave, a slot receiver and middle linebacker for Acreage Girls Flag Football.

"I started playing when I was around six years old with the girls season. Then, I started getting into the co-ed flag, and my co-ed coaches wanted me to play tackle,” said Acreage Flag Football Middle Linebacker and Receiver Samantha Musgrave.

Musgrave, a student at Seminole Ridge, now plays flag football for her high school JV team and credits the sport for taking her places she never imagined.

"I really enjoy the competitiveness of it and getting to meet new people who also enjoy the sport that I play. Getting together with everybody is really the biggest thing because you're starting a family that you have out here," said Musgrave.

With such high praise from players like Musgrave, the league said it was vital to expand into an all-boys five versus five division starting in July.

"This will be the first one ever for our league. It's amazing. It's something for the kids to enjoy during the summer while the girls are running at the same time. It's important for the boys that don't do tackle or don't want to do tackle," said Rojas.

The new league even has approval from one of the co-ed and girls league stars.

"I'm really excited for the guys who get to come out here and play and the new kids who never experienced it, and I hope that they enjoy playing out here because I know when I was younger, I did," said Musgrave.

