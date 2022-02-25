Aces, divots and eagles from opening day of 2022 Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — After two years of coronavirus concerns, the Honda Classic finally felt like normal again on the opening day of competition in the 2022 tournament.

With no cap on attendance this year, a gamut of spectators was once again allowed to crowd the Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa on Thursday.

Those who showed up were treated to a nearly flawless performance by Kurt Kitayama, who shot a 6-under 64 through one round of golf.

Ranked No. 289 in the world golf rankings, Kitayama has a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk and Rory Sabbatini.

Lynne Sladky/AP Kurt Kitayama hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

If Berger's name sounds familiar, it should. He's one of just five golfers ranked among the top 25 in the world — and he happens to call nearby Jupiter home.

Berger, who is in a three-way tie for second, is trailing by one shot. The 28-year-old Florida State University graduate was bogey-free but missed an 8-foot birdie try on the par-5 18th to settle for 65.

Lynne Sladky/AP Daniel Berger hits from the 18th tee during the first round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

His old college teammate, Brooks Koepka, who was a favorite among bettors headed into the tournament, was in a group of 18 tied at 68. Koepka and his younger brother, Chase Koepka, spoke to WPTV's Kelley Dunn ahead of the tournament about their early childhood memories at the Honda Classic and their connection to WPTV.

WATCH: Brooks, Chase Koepka recall early memories of Honda Classic, WPTV

Brooks, Chase Koepka recall competitiveness, memories of WPTV

Defending Honda Classic champion Matt Jones, who shot an opening-round 61 last year, shot 73 on Thursday.

Aside from the golf scores, a 96-year-old World War II veteran was honored as part of Military Appreciation Day at the Honda Classic.

Bob Massimini considers himself "one of the lucky ones" for being able to take part in the event. He's also got an impressive swing for a guy his age and can drive the ball 150 yards. Don't believe us? See for yourself below.

WATCH: 96-year-old veteran honored at Honda Classic

96-year-old golfer, other veterans honored at Honda Classic

The Honda Classic was also good for business along the PGA Boulevard corridor, as WPTV's Jay Cashmere explained.

WATCH: Restaurants receive big boost from Honda Classic

Restaurants eager for big boost during Honda Classic

They'll be teeing off for round two as the sun rises Friday morning.

Remember, you can watch all the action from the Honda Classic this Saturday and Sunday on WPTV.