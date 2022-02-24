Watch
Kurt Kitayama grabs early lead at Honda Classic

289th-ranked golfer shooting 6-under 64 to take early 1-shot lead
Lynne Sladky/AP
Kurt Kitayama hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Kurt Kitayama came into the Honda Classic with 25 previous appearances on the PGA Tour, most of them ending by missing the cut. He's on track to do a bit better this week.

Kitayama — ranked No. 289 in the world — was nearly flawless at PGA National on Thursday, shooting a 6-under 64 to take an early one-shot lead over Rory Sabbatini at the Honda Classic.

It was Kitayama's best score in 69 rounds on the PGA Tour, fueled by a career-best run of four consecutive birdies on his second nine.

