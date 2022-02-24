Watch
Bettors high on Brooks Koepka to win Honda Classic

West Palm Beach native has largest percentage of tickets, handles on MGMBet sportsbook
Brooks Koepka hits his second shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.
Posted at 11:24 PM, Feb 23, 2022
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Brooks Koepka is a good bet.

At least that's the prevailing thought among those placing bets on who will win the Honda Classic, which begins Thursday at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens.

The public seems to be high on Koepka, who grew up in nearby West Palm Beach.

Golf odds at BetMGM have Koepka at +1600 on the eve of the first round.

As of Tuesday, Koepka had 11% of the tickets and 12.4% of the handle, both of which are the most among the golfers in the field.

Koepka is one of only five of the world's top 25 golfers participating in the PGA Tour event. The highest-ranked participant is No. 13 Louis Oosthuizen, followed by No. 15 Koepka and last weekend's Genesis Invitational winner Joaquin Niemann at No. 20.

Jupiter resident Daniel Berger, who was teammates with Koepka at Florida State, checks in at No. 21, while Sungjae Im rounds out the top 25 at No. 24.

Im was at +1200 odds to win the Honda Classic on the BetMGM sportsbook.

This will be Koepka's sixth Honda Classic appearance, but he's yet to hoist the trophy. His best finish was a tie for second in 2019.

