Brooks, Chase Koepka recall early memories of Honda Classic, WPTV

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — At very early ages, Brooks and Chase Koepka seemed at home on the golf course.

"What are some of your earliest memories playing golf together?" WPTV's Kelley Dunn asked the brothers.

"For me, it was probably going out to Okeeheelee (Park)," Brooks Koepka recalled. "I think that was the big thing That's kind of where we fell in love with it. … Our parents would drop us off before they'd go to work, so we'd be out there at like 7:30 in the morning and be playing until it was almost dark."

In those days, golf was an obsession, but their parents were committed to giving them every shot.

"Sometimes they would pick us up on one of the holes that ran right next to the road because we'd be out there playing so late," Chase Koepka said. "Or the starter would come out and say, 'Hey, Brooks and Chase, your mom or dad's here.'"

Golf would quickly consume their lives.

"We just didn't want to stop playing," Chase said. "That was probably what kept us super competitive growing up."

"Even when you were little golfers, it was that competitive back then?" Dunn asked.

"It was competitive in anything we ever did," Brooks said, laughing.

"Him and I, we would just go battle it out all day every day, whether it was for a Coke or something like that," Chase said.

The stakes are much higher at PGA National Resort & Spa this weekend as Brooks, 31, and younger brother Chase, 28, compete in the Honda Classic, where Dunn got to spend some time with the professional golfers she's known since their births.

Brooks and Chase remembered serving as standard bearers at the Honda Classic.

Courtesy of Denise Jakows A young Brooks and Chase Koepka pose for a photograph at hole 16 at the Honda Classic.

"It was always nice for us when we were kids," Brooks said.

"That was probably our first taste of professional golf, I would say this is probably the tournament that got us interested in thinking, like, 'Oh, we could probably do this for a living,'" Chase added.

Supporting them the whole way were their parents, Bob and Sherry Koepka and Denise Jakows, a longtime WPTV anchor.

Courtesy of Denise Jakows Longtime WPTV anchor Denise Jakows poses for a photo with her baby boy, Brooks Koepka, while at work.

"I would say, honestly, the most or the earliest memory I have is probably there was like a channel 5, it was a Christmas thing, right?" Brooks Koepka said.

That was the annual reading of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," a tradition for all employees and their children.

"Sixteen, 20 kids running around at channel 5 behind the set," he recalled.

Who knew that two of those kids would become famous faces?