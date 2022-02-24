96-year-old golfer, other veterans honored at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — In the midst of all the excitement of the Honda Classic, veterans were honored Thursday on Military Appreciation Day at the event.

He shoots under his age, he still drives the ball 150 yards, and he's 96 years old.

"I lost a lot of distance because of my age, but I still go out there to join," Bob Massimini said.

Massimini is known by everyone at PGA National for the years he spent fighting in World War II.

Thursday was Military Appreciation Day at the Honda Classic, a day Massimini said he looks forward to every year.

"It makes you feel good whenever somebody remembers you," Massimini said.

He's not a serious golfer, but he is serious about taking time to reflect on why he fought so hard for this country and to remember those we've lost.

"Each one of the services has memories, regardless of where they fought, or where they were stationed, you back each other up," Massimini said. "There's a lot of them there that never came back. But like I said, I'm one of the lucky ones."

He carries a coin to remember that. One side has the raising of the flag. the other side has the U.S. Marine Corps logo.

"I was there seeing it put up," Massimini said.

Although Thursday was the official Military Appreciation Day, the Patriot's Post is free for all those who are serving or have served in the military, every day of the Honda Classic.

The Patriot's Post serves a great view of golfers laying up onto the 17th, one of the most difficult holes on the course.