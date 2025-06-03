Panthers season ticket holder makes trip to 'hockey country' ahead of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta — In Edmonton, at least one Florida Panthers season ticket holder made the trip for the Stanley Cup Final Games 1 and 2.

WPTV spoke with Chris from Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday morning in downtown Edmonton.

“Every time there’s a success, winning the Prince of Whales Trophy last week. If I can be there, I love to be there, because it’s just amazing to be there and celebrate with the team, ” Chris told our crews.

Chris is in the minority.

The whole city in Alberta Province is ready to go.

Banners of Edmonton Oilers players hang throughout the city. Windows of businesses have “Let’s Go Oilers” painted on them.

“This is hockey country, you’re living in hockey country. This is our No. 1 sport here,” said Greg Schlender of Edmonton.

Standing outside the official Oilers team store, across the street from the Oilers home arena, Schlender and friend Derek Onysko are getting ready for the big rematch.

“The hype is building already. It’s been building for a week. There’s a lot of excited people so it’s going to be tons of fun,” said Onysko.

A few blocks down from the arena is a peaceful Churchill Square, named after Winston Churchill.

That’s where WPTV found Moe Nehmi.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim asked Nehmi: “You’re sporting the gear, man, how you feeling about the cup final being here?"

“Oh, feeling so good. Back-to-back Stanely Cups. For all the generations to go in and see hockey, to see Stanley Cup. That’s big. Big for all across Canada," Nehmi said.

Fans in “Oil Country” as they call it have advice for Florida Panthers fans.

Lifelong Oilers fan James Bell of Edmonton said, “Enjoy the process — the winning, the losing, the tough losses, the wins. So for the Florida fans, I’d say enjoy the process.”

