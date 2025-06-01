FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With three days until the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers in a rematch for the Stanley Cup, the big question for the Cats is whether they will change their game plan going into the final series.

"We don't add anything, and we certainly don't subtract anything," Panthers Head Coach, Paul Maurice, said. "We just want to constantly improve and now is not the time to go and do new things."

Panthers reflect on how this season's team additions are contributing to success

The team faced off against each other twice this season in addition to last year's seven-game championship matchup. With the familiarity of the opponent, Sergei Bobrovsky knows his hands are full this round.

"It's going to be a challenge for us," Bobrovsky said. "They got a balanced team, they got a good defense and a great offense. It's going to be a good final."

While Bobrovsky is prepping for a tough final, Matthew Tkachuk knew this matchup was destined all along as he was caught in the handshake line telling Connor McDavid 'See you next year.'

"I believed it was going to be us two again," Tkachuk said. "I think we're the two best teams in the league. I have that confidence in our team, and they were the best team that we played in the playoffs. I stand by that."

While the Panthers were able to bring back 90% of the championship roster, they have a few new faces looking to bring back-to-back titles to Amerant Bank Arena, which Tkachuk thinks is the key to success.

"I feel like if you're going to win it again, you need that fresh blood, and you need that fresh intensity and drive," Tkachuk said. "I love the new pieces we have."

Those new pieces that Tkachuk is excited about have added the needed depth to the team, depth that Head Coach Paul Maurice says makes this an even series on both sides.

"Both teams are deeper this year, so both teams are better, both teams are deeper, and both teams have made improvements on what would be their weaknesses," Maurice said.