Restaurants, bars in Palm Beach County gearing up for Panthers run in Stanley Cup Final

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Panthers were back on the ice for practice on Monday as they gear up for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Restaurants, bars are gearing up for Panthers run in Stanley Cup Final

Restaurants and bars around Palm Beach County where fans will gather to watch are getting ready too.

"Making the finals three times in a row, it's a good time to be a Panther's fan," Nile Costijan said.

One spot getting ready to cash in on the excitement surrounding the Cats is O'Shea's Irish Pub on Clematis Street.

Costijan said the atmosphere is electric at the pub whenever the team is on TV.

"Last game it was slammed out here, you could barely move and that's a Wednesday night," he said. "It's great to see people passionate about a Florida sports team."

Bartender Lupita Hernandez said O'Shea's will be bussing with energy come Wednesday night.

"I expect it to be packed absolutely packed," Hernandez said.

Across town at World of Beer on Southern Boulevard, Panthers games pack the house. WPTV is told every screen in the place will be tuned in as the Panthers prepare to repeat.

And in downtown Lake Worth Beach, Dave's Last Resort is also gearing up for a great night.

"A lot of people show up, they're wearing their jerseys. I bartended one game we had a full bar of Panther fans," waiter John Loveless said.

As the panthers prepare to face the Oilers, we want them to know, come game time, we'll be watching and cheering them on from anywhere with a TV and the right vibes.