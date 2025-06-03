Edmonton Oiler fans have this advice for Florida Panther fans ahead of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta — WPTV anchor Mike Trim and reporter John Barron are in Edmonton as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs kicks off north of the border on Wednesday.

The Florida Panthers will try to claim back-to-back titles in their rematch with the Oilers.

WPTV reports from Edmonton ahead of Game 1 of Stanley Cup

WPTV caught up with some Oiler fans who had some friendly advice for Florida fans.

"Enjoy the process, the winning, the losing, the tough losses," Oilers fan James Bell said. "To the Florida fans, I would say enjoy the process. You have a great team. Enjoy."

Other fans told WPTV they are hoping that the curse for Canada will finally be broken. A Canadian team has not won a Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens won in 1993.

"I've been an Oilers fan since I was 1," fan Brandon Kraus said. "I'm 36 now. I was here last year for the heartbreak (last year), and I’m back again for more, hoping for a redemption this year."

The puck drops Wednesday and Friday at 8 p.m. for Games 1 and 2.

The series shifts to Sunrise on Monday for Game 3.