Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce after 13 years of marriage

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have officially called it quits.

One day after the Buccaneers lost to the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay's star quarterback announced Friday on Instagram that he and Bundchen have finalized their divorce.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

It had been widely reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Brazilian supermodel had hired divorce attorneys, but Brady's announcement is the first confirmation that they have split.

David J. Phillip/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

CNN reported last month that Brady and Bundchen have been "living separately."

The New York Post previously reported that marital issues were at the root of Brady's 11-day training camp absence in August.

Brady, 45, retired from the NFL in February only to return 40 days later.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Bundchen, 42, said she had "concerns" about her husband returning to the "very violent sport."

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," Brady continued. "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to a Super Bowl in his first season. The Bucs made the playoffs but lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last season.

Gregory Bull/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

Arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, Brady has won seven Super Bowls – six of them with the New England Patriots, where he spent the first 20 seasons of his career – and played in three more.

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They moved to Tampa after Brady joined the Bucs.

The couple had been building a home in Indian Creek near Miami, but the Post reported that construction was recently halted amid the marital strife.

According to the Post, Bundchen hired West Palm Beach divorce attorney Tom Sasser to represent her. Sasser has a history of handling high-profile divorces involving other athletes, including golf star Tiger Woods and NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon.

Tampa Bay is mired in a three-game losing streak, including Thursday night's 27-22 loss to the Ravens.

It was announced earlier this year that Brady will work as lead analyst for NFL games with Fox Sports upon retirement.

Brady and Bundchen have a 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter together. Brady is also the father of a 15-year-old son with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.