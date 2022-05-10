Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst after his retirement

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady has his next job waiting for him upon his retirement. Now all he has to do is stay retired.

Fox Sports announced Tuesday that the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will become lead analyst for its NFL broadcasts "immediately following his playing career."

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. pic.twitter.com/fJTOQJ9BwM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will call games with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Brady shared his enthusiasm on Twitter, but said he still has "a lot of unfinished business on the field."

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

That could include leading the Buccaneers to a second Super Bowl in three seasons.

Brady announced his retirement in February after 22 seasons in the NFL. But, 40 days later, he had a change of heart and elected to return to the Buccaneers for a third season.

In his first season in Tampa Bay, Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory at their home stadium.

Brady nearly rallied Tampa Bay to victory in last season's divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, helping the Buccaneers overcome a 27-3 second-half deficit before Rams kicker Matt Gay booted a 30-yard field goal as time expired to win 30-27. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl.

Before signing with the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls under longtime head coach Bill Belichick.