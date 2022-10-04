Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen seem headed for divorce

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It seems Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are sacking their marriage.

The New York Post, citing multiple sources, reported Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have hired divorce attorneys.

CNN reported last month that Brady and Bundchen have been "living separately."

The Post previously reported that marital issues were at the root of Brady's 11-day training camp absence in August.

Brady, 45, retired from the NFL in February only to return 40 days later.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Bundchen, 42, said she had "concerns" about her husband returning to the "very violent sport."

Chris O'Meara/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, left, and their family after Super Bowl LV, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.

Brady also spoke about the rigors of the game and the time spent away from his family during his 23 years in the NFL.

"I haven't had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven't had a Thanksgiving in 23 years," he said last month on his "Let's Go!" podcast. "I haven't celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January, and I'm not able to be at funerals and I'm not able to be at weddings."

Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to a Super Bowl in his first season. The Bucs made the playoffs but lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last season.

Gregory Bull/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

Arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, Brady has won seven Super Bowls – six of them with the New England Patriots, where he spent the first 20 seasons of his career – and played in three more.

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They moved to Tampa after Brady joined the Bucs.

The couple had been building a home in Indian Creek near Miami, but the Post reported that construction was recently halted amid the marital strife.

It was announced earlier this year that Brady will work as lead analyst for NFL games with Fox Sports upon retirement. Rupert Murdoch owns the Fox Corp. and the Post.

The couple have a 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter together. Brady is also the father of a 15-year-old son with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.