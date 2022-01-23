Watch
SportsFootball

Actions

Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally late, but Matt Gay FG lifts Rams to 30-27 victory

Brady rallies Tampa Bay from 27-3 second-half deficit
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Raoux/AP
Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay kicks a game-winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as time expires in an NFL divisional round playoff game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay kicks game-winning FG at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFC divisional playoff game, Jan. 23, 2022
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 18:55:37-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Tom Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game with Leonard Fournette's 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette scores fourth-quarter TD vs. Los Angeles Rams as QB Tom Brady holds fist in air in NFC divisional playoff game, Jan. 23, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette runs 9 yards for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter of an NFL divisional round playoff game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp to set up Gay's game-winning field goal.

The Rams advance to next week's NFC championship game against the 49ers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)