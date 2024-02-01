Mike Norvell spotted visiting Vero Beach, Palm Beach County high schools

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Mike Norvell is back on the recruiting trail, which included some stops Thursday along the Treasure Coast and in Palm Beach County.

The Florida State football coach let his presence be known as he arrived at several Palm Beach County schools via helicopter.

Among his stops were the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Santaluces Community High School in Lantana and Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach.

Football field. Soccer field. Lacrosse field. Practice field. HELIPAD!



Welcome to campus again Coach Norvell and Coach Surtain from @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/W4HjRBRzW6 — Cardinal Newman HS Athletics (@CNHS_Athletics) February 1, 2024

Norvell also paid a visit to four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford at Vero Beach High School.

Another great morning at Vero! Thank you to @Coach_Norvell for flying in on the helicopter and visiting! #KeepCLIMBing #WeAreVero pic.twitter.com/g6kyyicoSs — Vero Beach Football (@VBFootball) February 1, 2024

WPTV was there as Norvell left Benjamin, where former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis once starred for the Buccaneers.

"Anytime a head coach can come in, it makes you feel good like you're doing something right," Benjamin head coach Eric Kresser said.

Elvis Griffiths/WPTV Florida State head coach Mike Norvell steps into a waiting helicopter as Benjamin School football coach Eric Kresser drives away in his golf cart during a campus visit, Feb. 1, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

It wasn't Norvell's first visit, either. He made a similar appearance last season during the Seminoles' bye week.

Florida State started the 2023 season 13-0 but was left out of the College Football Playoff after a season-ending injury to Travis in November. The Seminoles were the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion to be denied a spot in the four-team playoff.

Amid a mass exodus of opt-outs and transfers, the Seminoles were blown out by Georgia 63-3 in the Orange Bowl and finished the season ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll.

Norvell signed a contract extension after the season.

"He's doing big things up there and to have him come down and spend so much time with us, it really means a lot," Kresser said.

Kresser praised Norvell's "high character" and called him an "outstanding college football coach." That may come as a surprise to some considering Kresser was a quarterback for the Florida Gators in college.

Elvis Griffiths/WPTV Benjamin Buccaneers football coach Eric Kresser praises Florida State head coach Mike Norvell during a campus visit, Feb. 1, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Kresser was a former quarterback for the Florida Gators.

"I support all the Florida schools," Kresser said. "Obviously, I played for Florida for four years and, you know, I rock the Gator gear all the time, but, you know, I just want all our guys to be in the best situation possible. … To me, it's about people, not logos."

Norvell – along with practically every other college coach – is hoping to lure two-way Benjamin star Amaree Williams, who reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class to 2024.

Williams was expected to make his decision this weekend.