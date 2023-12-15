Benjamin star Amaree Williams reclassifies to 2024 recruiting class

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — The nation's top-ranked high school football athlete in the 2025 recruiting class has reclassified to the class of 2024.

Benjamin School star Amaree Williams announced Thursday night that he will forego his senior season to enroll in college early.

Williams, who is considered the No. 1 athlete in the 2025 recruiting cycle, told 247Sports that he intends to visit Florida State this weekend.

The four-star recruit has been offered a scholarship by several high-profile collegiate programs, including Florida, Miami, Georgia, Texas and Michigan.

Williams, who is 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, plays on both sides of the ball for the Benjamin Buccaneers. He had 16 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns as a wide receiver and has recorded 34 total tackles with four sacks and eight tackles for loss as a defensive end.

The undefeated Seminoles, who were passed over for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff behind two one-loss teams in Alabama and Texas, are also hosting official visits from a pair of college quarterbacks in the transfer portal – Washington State's Cam Ward and DJ Uiagalelei, who played for Clemson and then Oregon State.

Williams' father is former NFL running back Moe Williams, who played for the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens during his 10-year career.

The early signing period for college football begins Wednesday.