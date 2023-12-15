Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

Benjamin star Amaree Williams reclassifies to 2024 recruiting class

2-way player to forego senior season, visit Florida State this weekend
Benjamin football star Amaree Williams is the top athlete in the class of 2025. He will forgo his senior season and reclassify to 2024.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 10:19:15-05

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — The nation's top-ranked high school football athlete in the 2025 recruiting class has reclassified to the class of 2024.

Benjamin School star Amaree Williams announced Thursday night that he will forego his senior season to enroll in college early.

Williams, who is considered the No. 1 athlete in the 2025 recruiting cycle, told 247Sports that he intends to visit Florida State this weekend.

The four-star recruit has been offered a scholarship by several high-profile collegiate programs, including Florida, Miami, Georgia, Texas and Michigan.

Caden Ingram died Dec. 1, 2023, in Tallahassee.

Jupiter

Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20

Chris Gilmore
6:09 PM, Dec 05, 2023

Williams, who is 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, plays on both sides of the ball for the Benjamin Buccaneers. He had 16 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns as a wide receiver and has recorded 34 total tackles with four sacks and eight tackles for loss as a defensive end.

The undefeated Seminoles, who were passed over for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff behind two one-loss teams in Alabama and Texas, are also hosting official visits from a pair of college quarterbacks in the transfer portal – Washington State's Cam Ward and DJ Uiagalelei, who played for Clemson and then Oregon State.

Williams' father is former NFL running back Moe Williams, who played for the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens during his 10-year career.

The early signing period for college football begins Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE