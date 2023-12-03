Seminoles miss out on spot in College Football Playoff

Florida State won't get a chance to play for a national championship.

The Seminoles were left out of the top four in the final season of the four-team College Football Playoff, finishing No. 5 and instead relegated to the Orange Bowl, home of the Atlantic Coast Conference champion.

Florida State becomes the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion to be left out of the playoff.

The Seminoles (13-0) lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury two weeks ago, but continued to win with a backup and then a third-string quarterback. But the committee is instructed to judge the teams for what they are heading into the playoff and decided FSU without Travis was not among the best four in the country.

Colin Hackley/AP Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis gestures to the crowd as he's taken off the field after being injured during the first quarter against North Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

No. 1 Michigan will face No. 4 Alabama (12-1) in the semifinal at the Rose Bowl, while No. 2 Washington (13-0) will take on No. 3 Texas in the seminal at the Sugar Bowl.

Florida State, which is No. 4 in The Associated Press poll, dropped one spot to No. 5 in the final playoff poll, ahead of No. 6 Georgia (12-1), which had its 29-game winning streak snapped by Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Championship game.

The snub led to a scathing commentary of the College Football Playoff selection process by ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.

"It's unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff," Phillips said. "Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the committee's own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion. My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate and loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better."

The consolation prize for Florida State will be a return to the Orange Bowl, where the Seminoles have won in each of their last two trips, including a 33-32 victory over Michigan in the 2016 game.

