Mike Norvell, Florida State agree to 8-year contract extension worth more than $10 million annually

Seminoles coach gets new deal amid Alabama speculation
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell reflects on his and his players' feelings after they were left out of the College Football Playoff but how the ones who remain have responded to adversity as they prepare for the Orange Bowl.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell claps before Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 2023
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jan 12, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State and coach Mike Norvell have agreed to a new eight-year deal that will pay him more than $10 million per year, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was not yet finalized. Florida State announced it had agreed to terms with Norvell on "an enhanced contract" but provided no terms.

Yahoo! Sports first reported Florida State and Norvell had reached an agreement on a deal.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and players celebrate beating Louisville Cardinals for ACC championship, Dec. 2, 2023
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after his team's win against Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.

Norvell led the Seminoles (13-1) to an unbeaten regular season in 2023 before they were the first undefeated Power Five conference champion left out of the College Football Playoff, following a season-ending injury to quarterback Jordan Travis.

In four seasons at Florida State, the 42-year-old Norvell is 31-17, including 23-4 the last two seasons.

Norvell had been speculated to be among the coaches Alabama was interested in as a candidate to replace Nick Saban, who retired earlier this week.

