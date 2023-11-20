Watch Now
Jordan Travis confirms he's done for season after leg injury

Former Benjamin star finishes career as Seminoles' all-time statistical leader in several categories
Florida State Seminoles QB holds fist to crowd as he's carted off field after injury, Nov. 18, 2023
Colin Hackley/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis gestures to the crowd as he's taken off the field after being injured during the first quarter against North Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 12:39:21-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis confirmed Monday on social media that his season is over.

The former Benjamin School star from West Palm Beach said the injury he suffered during last weekend's home finale against North Alabama "marks the end of my Seminole playing career."

Travis' left leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field after scrambling for a first down late in the first quarter of Florida State's 58-13 win.

"Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true," Travis wrote in an Instagram post. "I am humbled, honored and forever grateful. The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead. I am excited to be by my brothers' sides every day as we continue our attack. We're all we got, we're all we need. Job's not finished. Go Noles!"

The No. 5 Seminoles (11-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 4 College Football Playoff) will travel to rival Florida (5-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) for their final game of the regular season.

Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker is expected to make his first start since 2020 in place of Travis, who finishes his FSU career with 8,715 passing yards – second-most in school history.

The Heisman Trophy candidate has thrown 20 touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. He has also thrown for 2,756 yards and rushed for 176 yards and seven scores.

Travis already holds several Florida State records, including the most career rushing touchdowns (31) by a quarterback and most career rushing yards (1,910) by a quarterback. His 65 passing touchdowns are second behind 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, who had his jersey retired during Saturday's game. Winston wore Travis' No. 13 on the sideline.

