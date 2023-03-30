Parents of FAU's Nick Boyd enjoyed watching him play in native New York

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The parents of Florida Atlantic redshirt freshman Nick Boyd enjoyed watching his son play last week in his New York but are now thrilled to see him play in the Final Four on Saturday in Houston.

At Madison Square Garden, they watched the Owls defeat Tennessee in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday and then Iowa State on Saturday in the Elite Eight.

The team took off Wednesday morning as families of players from out of state are cheering on their athletes.



"It was an unbelievable experience," Linda Boyd, mother of the guard, said. "Definitely a dream come true,"



"They're a great bunch of kids. Love the team, love the coaches. They truly are a family. They truly care about each other and I'm just so excited to see them continue."

Boyd scored the winning layup shot that advanced the Owls to the Elite Eight with less than 3 seconds on the clock in the 65-62 victory of the Vols.



"Unbelievable, screaming, jumping up and down, so excited for him. Just one of those moments that will last forever," Linda said.



Linda says more than 50 friends, family and even coaches filled the seats at Madison Square Garden celebrating her son and the team.



Even the Empire State building was lit up in blue and red for the Owls.

“I think what stands out to me is the passion that he has for anything he wants to do, the humility he has in it and also the kindness that he has within him,” Linda said of her son.



She said Nick started playing basketball when he was 5, and after high school in New Jersey was playing at Don Bosco Institute in Indiana during the 2019-20 season when FAU coach Dusty May saw him play, and the rest is history



WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked Linda if she was anxious or excited when he chose FAU for college.

"I was very excited for him to go to college and play basketball. That’s what he always dreamed of," Linda said.



She says he is very happy at FAU and plans to continue his college career as an Owl.

The family plans to travel to Houston early Saturday morning, which of course is the same day the Owls play in the Final Four game. Tipoff is 6:09 p.m.

“We’ll just be dressed in our FAU gear. I don’t have any lucky charms so I just depend on faith to get us through this. So we’ll be saying our prayers," Linda said.

