NEW YORK — Tennessee is leading Florida Atlantic 27-22 in the first half of the Sweet 16 game in the East Region of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Nine turnovers by the Owls resulted in nine points for the Volunteers.

Alijah Martin is the leading scorer for No. 9 seed FAU with 6 points. Nick Boyd is second with 5.

Despite going 3-of-14 from the 3-point line, FAU continued to chip away every time No. 4 seed Tennessee mounted a substantial lead.