NEW YORK — Florida Atlantic is one half away from playing in its first Final Four.

The Owls lead Kansas State 42-38 in the East Region final of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden.

FAU's Alijah Martin leads the Owls with 9 points, followed by 8 from Vladislav Goldin.

Frank Franklin II/AP Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin grabs a rebound over Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell in the first half of an Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York.

The Owls are leading despite 10 turnovers in the first half.

Goldin has been dominant in the paint, blocking shots and scoring.