Final Four schedule set: Here's when FAU, Miami will tip off

Owls, Hurricanes making first-ever Final Four appearances Saturday night
Posted at 9:35 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 09:35:10-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Half of the Final Four field is made up of college basketball teams located in South Florida.

Florida Atlantic and Miami will both be making their first-ever Final Four appearances after defeating Kansas State and Texas, respectively, in their regional finals.

The Owls and Hurricanes will play Saturday night, with the winners advancing to the national championship game. FAU will face San Diego State in the early evening game, while Miami has the late-window tip-off time against Connecticut.

Should FAU and Miami win, it would ensure that at least one South Florida team would be crowned national champion for the 2022-23 season.

Saturday, April 1 (Final Four)

  • No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | CBS
  • No. 4 Connecticut vs. No. 5 Miami | 8:45 p.m. | CBS

Monday, April 3 (National Championship)

  • To Be Determined | 9 p.m. | CBS
