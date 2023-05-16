Watch Now
Owls to play in Basketball Hall of Fame Classic

FAU to face St. Bonaventure in Springfield, Massachusetts
Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May holds NCAA tournament trophy after beating Kansas State Wildcats in Elite Eight of NCAA tournament, March 25, 2023
Adam Hunger/AP
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic defeated Kansas State 79-86 in an Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York.
Posted at 3:12 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 15:12:53-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Fresh off their run to the Final Four, the Owls will play at the birthplace of basketball next season.

Florida Atlantic announced Tuesday that the men's basketball team will play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic this December.

The Owls will face St. Bonaventure on Dec. 16 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts will face West Virginia in the other Hall of Fame Classic game.

It will be the second in-season tournament trip for the Owls, who will also compete in the ESPN Events Invitational at Walt Disney World on Thanksgiving weekend.

FAU finished the 2022-23 season with its first-ever Final Four appearance, a 35-4 record, which led the nation, and a No. 5 ranking in the final coaches poll. Head coach Dusty May, who in just five seasons has already become the program's all-time wins leader, was rewarded with a 10-year contract extension that would pay him a $100,000 bonus for getting the Owls back to the Final Four.

