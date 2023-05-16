Owls to play in Basketball Hall of Fame Classic

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Fresh off their run to the Final Four, the Owls will play at the birthplace of basketball next season.

Florida Atlantic announced Tuesday that the men's basketball team will play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic this December.

The Owls will face St. Bonaventure on Dec. 16 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

RELATED:

Florida Atlantic University FAU basketball sets donation requirement for season tickets Peter Burke

Massachusetts will face West Virginia in the other Hall of Fame Classic game.

It will be the second in-season tournament trip for the Owls, who will also compete in the ESPN Events Invitational at Walt Disney World on Thanksgiving weekend.

FAU finished the 2022-23 season with its first-ever Final Four appearance, a 35-4 record, which led the nation, and a No. 5 ranking in the final coaches poll. Head coach Dusty May, who in just five seasons has already become the program's all-time wins leader, was rewarded with a 10-year contract extension that would pay him a $100,000 bonus for getting the Owls back to the Final Four.