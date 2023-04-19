Dusty May's contract would pay him $100,000 bonus for getting Owls back to Final Four

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Dusty May has plenty of incentive to return to the Final Four.

The head coach of the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team would be paid a $100,000 bonus for getting the Owls back to the Final Four, according to the terms of his new 10-year contract extension, obtained by WPTV ahead of the team's community celebration in Boca Raton.

Fresh off the school's first-ever Final Four appearance, May signed an amended contract earlier this month that will keep him at FAU through the end of the 2032-33 season.

Under the terms of the new deal, May will be paid $1.25 million through April 7, 2024. His salary will increase by 5% each subsequent year through the remainder of his contract.

David J. Phillip/AP Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May yells during the first half of a Final Four game against San Diego State in the NCAA tournament Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.

May's new contract includes several incentives based on team performance. These include:



$10,000 for receiving a National Invitational Tournament bid;

$10,000 per win in the NIT;

$15,000 for winning a conference regular-season title or being named conference coach of the year;

$25,000 for receiving an NCAA tournament bid or winning the national coach of the year award;

$30,000 for winning an NCAA tournament game;

$50,000 for appearing in the Sweet 16;

$75,000 for appearing in the Elite Eight;

$100,000 for appearing in the Final Four;

$150,000 for appearing in the national championship game;

$250,000 for winning the national championship.

The Owls came close this year, coming up one-point shy of a national title game appearance after falling 72-71 to San Diego State on a buzzer-beater to end their season.