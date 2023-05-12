Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Owls to spend Thanksgiving weekend at Walt Disney World

FAU to play in 2023 ESPN Events Invitational
Florida Atlantic Owls huddle during first half of Final Four, April 1, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP
Florida Atlantic players huddle during the first half of a Final Four game against San Diego State in the NCAA tournament Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.
Florida Atlantic Owls huddle during first half of Final Four, April 1, 2023
Posted at 3:55 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 15:55:34-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic men's basketball team will be spending Thanksgiving weekend at Walt Disney World.

FAU announced this week that the Owls will play in the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational.

The Owls will compete in the eight-team tournament taking place Nov. 23-26 at the State Farm Field House, located within the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney.

FAU will join Boise State, Butler, Iowa State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Commonwealth and Virginia Tech.

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May holds NCAA tournament trophy after beating Kansas State Wildcats in Elite Eight of NCAA tournament, March 25, 2023
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic defeated Kansas State 79-86 in an Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York.

This will mark FAU's first appearance in Disney's signature college basketball tournament, which has been held every year since 2006 (except for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Owls will be one of six NCAA tournament teams from last season to appear in the in-season tournament.

FAU finished the 2022-23 season with its first-ever Final Four appearance, a 35-4 record, which led the nation, and a No. 5 ranking in the final coaches poll. Head coach Dusty May, who in just five seasons has already become the program's all-time wins leader, was rewarded with a 10-year contract extension that would pay him a $100,000 bonus for getting the Owls back to the Final Four.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7