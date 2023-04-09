Florida Atlantic University rewards Dusty May with 10-year contract extension

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Fresh off his first Final Four appearance, Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Boca Raton school for at least the next decade.

FAU on Saturday announced a 10-year contract extension for May, who was hired in 2018.

The Owls advanced all the way to the Final Four in Houston, falling one point shy against San Diego State in a buzzer-beater of playing in the national championship game.

WPTV reported last month that May would return to FAU and that the school had offered him a new contract.

May has never had a losing season since taking over at FAU and already has more wins than any other Owls coach in program history. He is 101-60 in five seasons at FAU.

David J. Phillip/AP Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May yells during the first half of a Final Four game against San Diego State in the NCAA tournament Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.

"I would like to thank (FAU interim president) Dr. Stacy Volnick, (athletic director) Brian White, our board of trustees and foundation board for their belief in the direction of our program," May said in a news release from FAU. "This is an exciting time to be at FAU, and we are thrilled to build upon last season's success."

FAU's 35-4 record was the best in the nation, earning the Owls a No. 5 ranking in the final coaches poll.

Dusty May: At A Glance

Season Overall Record Conference Record Postseason Final Ranking 2018-19 17-16 8-10 CIT —— 2019-20 17-15 8-10 —— 2020-21 13-10 7-5 —— 2021-22 19-15 11-7 CBI —— 2022-23 35-4 18-2 NCAA No. 5

Picked fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll, the Owls steamrolled through the league, earned a spot in the Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time in school history and reeled off 20 straight wins, beginning with their first-ever victory against the Gators. May was a former assistant at Florida before coming to FAU.

The CBS Sports coach of the year not only led the Owls to an 18-2 record in conference play, but they also claimed the C-USA Tournament trophy in their final season in the league – and they did so by knocking off the only two teams to beat them in the regular season.

Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May approaches guard Johnell Davis during the first half of a Final Four game against San Diego State in the NCAA tournament Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.

FAU had only been to one previous NCAA tournament in 2002 and had never won a national postseason tournament game before this year's magical run to the Final Four.

"What Dusty has accomplished in his first five years at Florida Atlantic is, in my opinion, one of the most remarkable coaching feats in the history of college basketball," White said. "In addition to his tremendous coaching ability, he has proven to be an excellent program builder, a phenomenal leader of men, and a great recruiter of talented, high-character individuals."

