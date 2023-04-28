Owls set donation requirement for season tickets after Final Four campaign

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic is taking advantage of its basketball team's recent success by modernizing its season ticket structure.

The school's athletic department announced earlier this week that there will be a basketball seat donation tied to every ticket for the 2023-24 season.

Donation prices will vary based on seat location.

The cheapest season tickets start at $100 but carry a $250 per seat donation, meaning Owls fans would pay $350 for each seat.

For the pricey $1,000 seats, the donation requirement is $2,000, which brings the total to $3,000 for each seat.

Adam Hunger/AP Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic defeated Kansas State 79-86 in an Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York.

The donation requirement is comparable to most major college sports teams and comes on the heels of FAU's magical run to the Final Four.

FAU recently signed head coach Dusty May to a 10-year contract extension as the Owls transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.

Renewals begin Tuesday for previous season ticket holders, who will have the opportunity to upgrade or add new tickets for the upcoming season.

Season tickets will open to the general public on May 22.

For more information about the season ticket process, click here.