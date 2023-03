BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Owls are returning to campus Sunday amid much fanfare.

Less than 24 hours after beating Kansas State in the NCAA tournament's East Region final to earn the school's first-ever Final Four berth, the Owls will hold a campus celebration on their home court.

Fans are encouraged to attend the celebration at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena at 5:45 p.m.

The nation-leading 35-3 Owls were undefeated on their home court this season.