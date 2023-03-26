Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

FAU offers Owls fans tickets to Final Four

University has allotment of tickets for students, donors, season-ticket holders
The FAU Owls take down Kansas State in the Elite Eight and are headed to the Final Four for the first time.
Florida Atlantic Owls flash Owl hand gestures after beating Kansas State Wildcats in Elite Eight game of NCAA tournament, March 25, 2023
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 12:05:19-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic fans have a chance to see the history-making Owls in the Final Four in person.

The university has been given an allotment of tickets to the NCAA tournament's Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the No. 9 seed Owls defeated third-seeded Kansas State 79-76 on Saturday night and will face the winner of Sunday's South Region final between Creighton and San Diego State.

All seating will be allocated based on current and historical donations to FAU's athletics department and basketball season ticket-holder status.

Fans can upgrade their donation amounts to increase their priority status for Final Four tickets.

Students can request tickets online by clicking here. Student ticket requests are limited to two.

Fans can request tickets online by clicking here. The limit for ticket requests is six.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7