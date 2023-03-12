Watch Now
Owls to face Memphis in NCAA tournament

After winning C-USA championship, No. 9 seed FAU takes on No. 8 seed Tigers in East Region
FAU Owls guard Johnell Davis holds C-USA championship trophy while celebrating with teammates, March 11, 2023
LM Otero/AP
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis, center, holds the Conference USA championship trophy while celebrating with teammates Jalen Gaffney (12), Brenen Lorient (0), Tre Carroll (25) and Vladislav Goldin (50) after beating UAB in the C-USA Tournament title game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 18:38:29-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic basketball is dancing into the NCAA tournament before leaving Conference USA.

One day after capturing their first C-USA championship in their final season in the conference, the Owls learned who they'll play and where they'll be headed in the NCAA tournament.

The Owls are the No. 9 seed in the East Region and will face No. 8 seed Memphis in a first-round game Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

FAU (31-3) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament Saturday night after blowing out UAB 78-56 in the C-USA Tournament title game.

This will be FAU's first trip to the NCAA tournament since the 2001-02 season and just the second time in school history.

FAU's 31 wins are also the most in team history.

Led by Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin, the Owls enter the tournament on a seven-game winning streak.

FAU was a perfect 17-0 at home and at one point won 20 consecutive games – going 83 days between losses.

