Johnell Davis commits to Arkansas, head coach John Calipari

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis has committed to Arkansas.

Davis, who entered the transfer portal and declared for the NBA Draft last month, announced Wednesday that he'll play for the Razorbacks and head coach John Calipari.

The co-American Athletic Conference player of the year had a career-high 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He shot a career-high 41.4% from 3-point range.

Davis also helped the Owls reach the 2023 Final Four, averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

He's the latest transfer to commit to Calipari, who recently left Kentucky after a 410-123 record in 15 seasons.

Meanwhile, FAU has lost all five starters to the transfer portal or graduation after head coach Dusty May left for Michigan. FAU moved quickly to hire former Baylor and Gonzaga assistant John Jakus, who vowed to fight to keep the Owls together.

Instead, guard Alijah Martin transferred to Florida and center Vlad Goldin followed May to Michigan. Now, Davis is headed to Arkansas to play for a national champion coach at a national championship-winning school.